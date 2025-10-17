29 minutes ago

The Children’s Support Fund, established to assist the dependents of victims of the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash, has so far received GHS 8,600,905.00 and US$20,000.00 in donations.

In an update issued on Friday, October 17, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund, detailed contributions received between September 23 and October 12, 2025.

According to the report, recent donations came from several key institutions, including the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, BOST Energies, Bui Power Authority, Energy Commission, and the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited, as well as agencies under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Individual donors highlighted in the statement included Kow Eduakwa Sam, Israel Quarme Arye, Timothy Addai Adivilah Balagkutu, and Augustus Obuadum Tanoh.

Dr. Sawyerr expressed appreciation to all contributors for their generosity and encouraged continued public support to sustain the Fund’s mission.

Donations can be made through Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited (Stanbic Heights Branch, Accra) using the following accounts:



GHS Account: 9040013628372



USD Account: 9040013628534

“Cheques and bank drafts should be made payable to ‘Children Support Fund 6825’,” the statement added, noting that mobile money options are also available.

The Children’s Support Fund was launched to provide financial and educational assistance to children who lost their parents in the tragic crash, which claimed the lives of several public officials, including former Defence Minister Dr. Omane Boamah.