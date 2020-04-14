49 minutes ago

Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chen Xiaodong, has held talks with a group of African Ambassadors, including Mr Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the fallout of the targeting of African nationals for compulsory testing, quarantine and eviction in the Guangdong Province.

A statement issued by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said at that meeting, it was announced that the Government of China has taken note of the situation and was taking immediate steps to stop the targeting of and ill-treatment meted out to Africans, particularly Ghanaian compatriots in the Guangdong Province.

It said the Government of Ghana has taken note of this development and was keenly monitoring the situation.

“On account of these assurances received from the Chinese Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration would like to entreat all Ghanaian nationals living in China and particularly, Guangdong Province to remain calm and stay in contact with our Mission in Beijing and the Consulate-General in Guangzhou and share concerns of further occurrences on the following numbers: +8618612081400, +8618612959040.”

“The Government of Ghana values the bond of friendship, bilateral and multilateral cooperation which spans over six decades and which has waxed stronger under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President Xi Jinping, and calls upon the Chinese Government to speedily and comprehensively find a lasting solution to this unfortunate issue.”