45 minutes ago

A 53-year-old Chinese national has been granted R20,000 bail in the Durban magistrate's court in connection with charges related to contravening the Disaster Management Act.

The man was arrested by a multidisciplinary team on Sunday for allegedly locking up 14 employees for several days and forcing them to produce masks in response to the demand created by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

After a tip-off, inspectors from the KZN department of economic development Consumer Protection Unit made the arrest and rescued 14 workers at the firm in Glen Anil.

His next appearance was set down for June 20.