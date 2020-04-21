11 minutes ago

One Chinese died, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries when they were allegedly attacked by some irate youth of Nsuem Number Two in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased has been identified as Li Dao Peng, 44. However, the names of the other two were not immediately known.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 16.

Some eyewitness account had it that the violent attack was in response to a latest accident at a mining site that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy who had gone in search of gold dust with his colleagues.

The youth, who claimed the site was being mined illegally by the foreigners, were said to have besieged their home and attacked them.

It was gathered that the deceased sustained severe injuries during the attack and was sent to the Nsuaem CHPS Compound for treatment.

He was later referred to the Asiwa Health Centre, but was referred again to the Atasamanso Hospital for further treatment and was pronounced dead at about 6:00pm.

A police source at Bosome Freho confirmed the incident when contacted, adding that “investigation is on course.”