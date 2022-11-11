4 hours ago

Some Chinese miners mining illegally in a forest at Dompim close to the Bonsa River have allegedly gunned down a Ghanaian.

An eye witness at the scene claims the deceased, known as Eric, went to the site to collect gold proceeds from the miners but was gunned down by the Chinese miners.

The incident happened close to the illegal mining areas visited by Joy News team in the Destruction for Gold report.

Meanwhile, three of the Chinese miners have been arrested in connection with the killing.