2 hours ago

A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 132 people has crashed in mountains in southern Guangxi province.

There were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board the Boeing 737-800, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAA).

The number of casualties and reason for the crash are not yet known.

Rescue crews have been deployed to the area and say a fire in woods caused by the plane crash has been put out. It is feared no one on the aircraft survived.

The CAA said they had also dispatched personnel to the scene.

China has had a good air safety record over the past decade.