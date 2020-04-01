3 hours ago

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Presidential advisor on health has disclosed some of the medicines given to people infected by the COVID-19 in Ghana.

Ghana so far has 195 cases with 5 deaths.

According to the Ghana Health Service, Three (3) of the confirmed cases have fully recovered and reverted to negative status for COVID-19 after repeat test following recovery from symptoms.

Apart from that forty-nine (49) of the confirmed cases have significantly improved with no symptoms and have been discharged from admission for home care pending repetition of laboratory tests.

There is a huge debate on some of the medications given to COVID-19 patients. This controversy started when US President Donald Trump mentioned Chloroquine as potential remedies for coronavirus.

Subsequently, officials in Nigeria issued a statement cautioning against the use of chloroquine for Covid-19 treatment after some people overdosed on the drug.

Interacting With Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dr Nsiah Asare said according to the treatment guidelines in Ghana, Chloroquine is one of the first line of drugs given to the patients.

Source: peacefmonline