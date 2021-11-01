1 hour ago

Bechem United forward Augustine Okrah says that his decision to pick Bechem United over all other suitors is the best decision he has ever taken.

The former Kotoko forward rejoined his former side after leaving Asante Kotoko as a free agent following the expiry of his contract.

He has a dream second debut as he scored a goal and also provided two assists for his teammates as they walloped Medeama SC 4-0 on Sunday.

During his first stint with the club, Okrah finsihed the season as the top goal scorer in the 2013/2014 season.

"It is the best decisions although there were different offers on my desk. I’m excited to join Bechem United and I believe things will turn around for me."

“We have a great start of the season and I hope we will continue with this great performance."

“I always say that league games, unlike cup matches, are marathons so we have to lower our expectations somehow."

Okrah will meet his former side Asante Kotoko in their match day two clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.