3 hours ago

A political analyst has expressed his disgust at the recent ruling of the Supreme Court in the matter of a Deputy Speaker of Parliament forming quorum and voting on issues on the floor.

According to the political analyst, the choruses of the Supreme Court judges on matters of national interest is worrying, to say the least.

Mr. Jonathan Asante Okyere said, “since childhood what we have known is that you cannot be a referee in your own court so ruling for a Deputy Speaker to a referee and at the same time a player is difficult to understand.”

He was of the view that the action of the Supreme Court is unhealthy for Ghana’s democracy.

“They may argue that it is a matter of rule of law but it must come with some understanding as well as some commonsensical approach,” he noted.

Speaking on Accra FM’s evening news on Thursday, March 10, 2022, he cited the ruling on the 2020 Election Petition brought before the Supreme Court by former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress challenging the declaration by the Electoral Commission that the sitting president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the valid winner of that election.

In the said ruling, none of the supreme court judges disputed and ruled in favour of the government; this he said makes their ruling difficult to understand.

He bemoaned that the judges did not even write their judgments.

“It is as if the judges are singing the choruses of the current administration anytime matters are bought before them,” he bemoaned.

He further noted that the ruling of the supreme court will bring dire consequences on the floor of parliament with the majority thinking the highest court has brought some finality to the matter while the minority will think Parliament is a master of its own rules and not heed to the ruling.