5 hours ago

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has announced its intention to appeal against a High Court ruling that quashed its report against the former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), A.B. Adjei.

The Court determined that CHRAJ violated the fair hearing rule by substituting portions of the original complaint filed by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) with its own allegations.

Additionally, it concluded that CHRAJ failed to afford the applicant, A.B. Adjei, the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses called during the investigation before reaching their conclusions.

But speaking to journalists in Accra, Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whitall said the Commission will appeal the ruling.

“I’m waiting for the written judgment, in order to study it, and take the necessary action, I have not had the judgment itself, our lawyers are waiting for the judgment on the basis of when we study the judgment, the possibility of appealing in the court of appeal is very high.”

Source: citifmonline