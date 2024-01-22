49 minutes ago

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has shed light on why Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has yet to make an appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Lamptey was not included in the matchday squad for the game against Egypt and was an unused substitute in the opening-day defeat to Cape Verde.

In the last game against Egypt, Hughton had to replace the injured Majeed Ashimeru with Baba Iddrisu, who is more defensive-minded, while Lamptey, who plays a similar role to Ashimeru, watched from the stands.

Hughton clarified the situation, saying, "As regards Richmond Lamptey, he is very much a part of the squad.

The fact that he is part of the squad, everyone has an opportunity. We constantly talk about how difficult it is to pick a team, to pick a bench and also leave a player out."

He added, "Richmond (Lamptey) has been a big part of our squad, and as has everybody else. That means they all put themselves always into consideration to be involved."

The Black Stars are gearing up to face Mozambique on Monday night at the Stade Alassane Outarra, aiming for a place in the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.