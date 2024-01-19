8 minutes ago

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has expressed confidence in Ghana's chances of qualifying for the next stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire.

Despite the frustrating 2-2 draw against Egypt, Hughton remains optimistic about the team's prospects and believes they can secure a win in their last group game against Mozambique.

Speaking after the draw with Egypt, Hughton emphasized that there are no small teams in Africa, acknowledging the challenge posed by Mozambique.

“There are no more small teams in Africa. We are preparing for a tough match against them," the former Premier League coach said.

"The calculations are already made, we need a victory to pursue our dream and I know we are capable of it,” he concluded.

However, he conveyed his belief in the team's capabilities and stated that they are preparing for a tough match against Mozambique.

Hughton is determined to pursue the team's dream of progressing in the tournament, and he is confident that the Black Stars are capable of securing a victory in their final group game.

Ghana currently sits at the bottom of their group and needs a win against Mozambique to improve their chances of advancing to the next round.

The crucial match against Mozambique is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 22, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT.