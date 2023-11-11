2 hours ago

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, has addressed speculation about his imminent sacking, emphasizing his commitment to improving the Black Stars.

Hughton, of Irish-Ghanaian heritage, revealed in an interview with BBC Africa that his mandate is to enhance the current team's performance and achieve positive results.

"My role as the coach of the Black Stars is to get the best results and the best performances from the team," he told BBC Africa.

"You can't always get that, but what you can always do, you can always learn from your previous experiences whether it is good or bad.

"And ultimately, I will work as hard as I always do to try to get things the best way that we can," he added.

Amidst reports suggesting that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in talks with the government to terminate Hughton's contract, the coach expressed his dedication to the role.

He acknowledged that while he cannot guarantee victory in every game, he is committed to doing his best for the Black Stars.

Hughton's tenure has seen a mix of results, with three wins and two draws in his first five games. However, the team faced setbacks in October's international friendlies, suffering a 2-0 loss to Mexico and a 4-0 defeat to the USA.

Reflecting on his role, Hughton emphasized the importance of learning from both positive and negative experiences.

The GFA has, for now, dismissed reports of Hughton's impending dismissal and recently announced a 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Hughton assumed the role of head coach following Otto Addo's resignation after the Black Stars' exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage.