Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars, has highlighted the necessity for a higher level of performance in their upcoming match against Egypt compared to their previous game against Cape Verde.

Ghana suffered a 1-2 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening match of the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the crucial game against Egypt, Hughton stressed the importance of elevating their performance to secure a victory and enhance their chances of advancing to the round of 16.

He stated, “Our level has to be higher. We are facing, on paper, a very strong and superior team. Therefore, we are aware that our performance must be improved.”

Egypt, having drawn 2-2 against Mozambique in their opening game, faces scrutiny entering the match. The Pharaohs required a late penalty from Mohammed Salah to salvage a draw.

Hughton also mentioned that the availability of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus for the clash with Egypt will be a decision made at game time.

The outcome of this crucial encounter will significantly impact Ghana's chances of progressing in the tournament.