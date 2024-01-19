3 hours ago

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, shed light on his decision to substitute Osman Bukari only 16 minutes after introducing him during the intense 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against Egypt.

The strategic move came in response to a defensive error that impacted Bukari's performance.

In a thrilling encounter that saw Ghana relinquish a lead twice due to defensive mistakes, Osman Bukari entered the field in the 73rd minute, replacing Inaki Williams.

Unfortunately, Williams had earlier committed a costly back pass error, leading to Egypt equalizing.

While the swift substitution may have raised eyebrows, Hughton defended the decision, emphasizing the emotional impact of the mistake on Bukari's gameplay.

"We like Osman Bukari a lot, and we have a lot of faith in him. I have to make decisions on the bench for what I see, and my feeling is there were a lot of emotions in the game.

"He is a very committed and honest player. At that moment, I thought the mistake affected him in the game.

This is not normal, so to make this decision is because of what myself and the coaches see.

This doesn't take anything away from what we feel about him and the type of player and individual he is.

But there are some tough decisions sometimes you have to make as a coach."

Ghana, still pursuing their first win, faces a critical must-win encounter against Mozambique on Monday.

The outcome of this match will determine Ghana's fate in advancing to the next stage of the competition.