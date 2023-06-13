42 minutes ago

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has provided his assessment of striker Hafiz Konkoni after observing him during training sessions.

Konkoni, who plays for Bechem United, is the sole local player in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.

During a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the crucial Group E match, Coach Chris Hughton expressed his satisfaction with Hafiz Konkoni's performance in training.

Hughton had the opportunity to watch him in action live over the weekend and has also reviewed video footage of his previous games. The coach was not surprised by Konkoni's display in training and praised his abilities.

"I had the privilege of watching him live last weekend, and I have also observed him on video. I was pleased with his performance today [in training]. It wasn't unexpected because I have enjoyed watching him play. Despite being a young player, he still has room for further development. In our conversations, I've found him to be quite mature for his age," shared Chris Hughton.

As Ghana prepares to face Madagascar on Sunday, June 18, Hafiz Konkoni will be hopeful of earning a chance to showcase his skills for the Black Stars in this upcoming clash.