32 minutes ago

Assistant Black Stars coach, Masaud Didi Dramani has eulogized his new boss, Chris Hughton describing him as a human-centered coach.

He says that the Irish-man connects people a lot and he believes he will do a good job for the country.

In March 2022, the trio helped Ghana overcome Nigeria with Otto Addo then the head coach as they dumped the Super Eagles out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup via the away goal rule after Ghana drew 1-1 away from home.

Chris Hughton was the technical advisor for the Black Stars while the duo of Goerge Boateng and Masuad Didi Dramani were assistant coaches from March 2022 till after the FIFA World Cup in November.

They also worked together with Otto Addo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"He is a human-centred person. He connects people a lot, and the person who connects people a lot tells you that he is someone who really stands out for development," he said.

“At that [Black Stars] level, you need people who will connect and work so that you bring your experience to bear so completely he is a human-centred person who connects people around,” he added.

The Irishman's first assignment will be to name a team that will face Angola next month in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.