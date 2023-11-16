2 hours ago

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revealed that coach Chris Hughton is committed to elevating the performance of the Black Stars.

The disclosure comes in the wake of scrutiny over the team's recent back-to-back defeats to Mexico and the USA in international friendly games.

Asante Twum shared that Hughton, the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, acknowledged the team's subpar results and provided reasons for the underwhelming performance.

“When Chris Hughton met the Executive Council, he gave reasons why the team has not been performing. He is aware that the team has not been good,” he said in an interview with Asempa FM.

“He told the ExCO that after the World Cup in Qatar, he has not been able to get the full complement of the team. Mohammed Salisu, Kofi Kyereh, and other key players have been out due to various degrees of injuries.

“When we play at Kumasi we struggle to win games because of the lack of first-team players in the squad.

“Even in the game against Mexico and the USA, you could see the players that were invited but above all, he has assured the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the ExCO that he will improve the results and get the needed results,” he added.

Hughton pointed out challenges, including the absence of key players such as Mohammed Salisu and Kofi Kyereh due to injuries, contributing to the team's struggles.

The coach assured the GFA Executive Council that he is determined to improve the team's results, addressing the shortcomings observed in recent matches.

Hughton emphasized that after the World Cup in Qatar, he faced difficulties in assembling the full complement of the team.

As Ghana prepares to face Madagascar in their first Group I game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, Hughton's commitment to enhancing performance will be closely observed.

The Black Stars will then travel to Comoros for their second match on November 21, 2023. The pledge from the coach signals an intent to address challenges and strive for improved results in upcoming competitions.