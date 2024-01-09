3 hours ago

Black Stars' head coach, Chris Hughton, maintains optimism about Ghana's performance in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, despite a lackluster display in their recent goalless draw against Namibia.

The uninspiring performance at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday has raised concerns among fans just five days before Ghana's first game in Ivory Coast.

Hughton expressed faith in his squad, emphasizing their eagerness to excel in Abidjan.

He acknowledged that the team's potential success would depend on their performances and highlighted the determination of the players to make a mark in the tournament.

"How far we can go depends on the performances that we can put in. One thing I know is that this is a group of players that want to do well.

And if you have a group of players that desperately want to do well, you never know what can happen, and I certainly don’t want to be a head coach of a team that doesn’t think that we have a chance of winning it," commented Hughton after the Namibia game.

While acknowledging the challenges, including the need for favorable circumstances and luck with injuries, Hughton emphasized the team's optimism about performing well in the AFCON.

The Black Stars are set to depart from Ghana to Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, gearing up for their first group game against Cape Verde on January 14.