1 hour ago

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has disclosed that the appointment of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach is long overdue.

According to him, Ghana should have taken the former Newcastle, Norwich City manager as its coach for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo was appointed as the Ghana coach for the 2022 FIFA World Cup where the Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stage.

The Dortmund assistant coach's contract expired after the tournament before the job has now been handed to Hughton who was technical advisor to Otto Addo during the World Cup.

He will be assisted by George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani in a familiar coaching set up.

“His appointment is long overdue. Because some of us believe that he should have led us to the World Cup. Looking at his pedigree, this is the same thing we did with Avram Grant. A coach of his caliber and stature is coming in to manage the players. Chris is a top-notch manager and for me, I commend the GFA for the appointment of Chris Hughton,” he told Ghana Sports Online.

“Let’s all support him to succeed,” he said.

The first assignment for new Ghana coach Chris Hughton will be next month's AFCON 2023 qualifier against Angola.