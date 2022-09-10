2 hours ago

Technical Advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has heaped praises on Black Stars new boy Tariq Lamptey.

He says that although he left Brighton as coach before the arrival of the Cobham-trained right-back came to Brighton but he knows all about him.

According to Hughton, the youngster is versatile and can play very well in several positions although he presently plays as a right back.

“Lamptey came after my time in Brighton but I have seen a lot of him. I knew him at his time in Chelsea, very adaptable player. His position at Brighton has very much been as a right-back but I think in progression I’ve seen him play in other positions, in central midfield but also at Brighton in a more advanced position because they tend to change the shape,” Hughton raved on TV3.

“The beauty with someone like Lamptey is of course he’s young, he’s enthusiastic, he’s very excited about the prospect of being involved but he has a lot of adaptability on where he can play. He has pace,” he added.

The right-back switched nationality to represent Ghana in July this year after several rounds of talks with officials of the Ghana Football Association(GFA).