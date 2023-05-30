2 hours ago

Black Stars Chris Hughton has given cold shoulders to players that ply their trade on the local scene as no single player was invited to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.

Ironically the veteran gaffer has been galloping from one local venue to the other watching matches in the elite and second-tier divisions with his various assistants but it appears they were not convinced by any local player.

The expectation was that at least some of the shining lights on the domestic front will be afforded the chance in the Black Stars squad but on the contrary.

Vincent Atinga may be leading Medeama to their first league title as the highest-scoring defender with 11 goals but he was not considered good enough to replace the injured Mohammed Salisu.

There was no place for Bechem United's prolific Hafiz Wutah Konkoni who leads the top scorers chart with 16 goals while the resurgent Abednego Tetteh was not even considered.

Ghana enters the match in June as the leader of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D'Ivoire 2023 qualifying group, having accumulated 8 points from two wins and two draws in the first four matches

The Black Stars will travel to face Madagascar in Antananarivo in match-day 5 on Sunday, June 18, 2023.