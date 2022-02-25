10 minutes ago

Irishman with Ghanaian descent Chris Hughton has broken his silence for the first time since taking a role with the Black Stars.

The former Newcastle, Brighton boss has been appointed as the technical advisor for the Black Stars in their crunch qualifier against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play off.

Ghana's technical team will be headed by Borussia Dortmund's assistant coach Otto Addo with Masaud Didi Dramani and George Boateng as assistants.

Hughton stressed that his connections with Ghana through his father played a role in his decision to take up the Ghana offer.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, the former Newcastle Hughton said: "Yes, and I have a lot of energy. I am going to be involved with Ghana. My father hailed from Ghana and Ghana have two World Cup play-off games against Nigeria.”

Hughton was emphatic to note that he was not the head coach of the Technical team but only acting as a support system in the interim.

"There is a coach but I have the title of technical advisor and my role will be to support the coach and the staff for these two games. But I am very much looking to get back and have a lot to offer," the former Ireland player said.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the playoff first leg on March 25 at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to Abuja on March 29 for the return encounter for a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.