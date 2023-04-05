1 hour ago

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is present at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday evening to watch defending league champions Asante Kotoko face King Faisal in their rescheduled match day 21 clash.

The match is a rescheduled match day 21 game which was postponed as the Baba Yara Stadium was closed for the Black Stars AFCON 2023 qualifier against Angola.

Hughton is seen in a photo with revered Sports Journalist Collins Attah Poku Clancy of Sompa FM in a hearty chat.

In his first call-up for Ghana's two AFCON qualifier matches against Angola, there was no local player in the list.

He revealed that he had very little knowledge about the local players and on Sunday he started acquainting himself with the domestic game as watched Great Olympics defeat Berekum Chelsea.

The former Tottenham, Newcastle United was seated alongside Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow and was seen scribbling down his observation.

Last Tuesday, the Black Stars coach was also at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the Black Meteors played against Algeria in the CAF U-23 AFCON qualifier.

The Black Stars will be in action in June for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.