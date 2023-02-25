2 hours ago

Former local manager of Christian Atsu who was a close friend and confidant, Abdul Hayye Yartey has revealed that the former Chelsea and Porta winger gave his first-ever salary at FC Porto to a local Ghanaian church.

He says that the player sent him 800 hundred euros which was his first salary back then when he joined FC Porto in 2011.

Atsu started his footballing journey at Feyenoord now WAFA in Ghana before joining Cheetah FC in Kasoa before going on to play for the likes of Porto, Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle, and Bournemouth among others.

At the tender age of 17 years, the Ghanaian winger joined Portuguese side FC Porto in 2011 but was sent out on loan at Rio Ave for the 2011/2012 season where he scored six goals in 30 appearances.

He made a return to parent club FC Porto the following season where he scored once in 29 matches for Porto before leaving to join English Premier League against Chelsea in 2013 on a five-year contract.

The Cheetah FC owner revealed that Atsu was so religious that he always wanted other teammates to join him in church.

“When Christian went to Porto and succeeded in the trials, Porto went on to pay him 800 euros a month,” Yartey explained in an interview with TV3.

“So I received 800 euros through Western Union from Christian and I was so happy thinking he had sent me money, but his call followed up.

“He said the 800 euros he had sent was equivalent to x amount of Ghana cedis, which he ordered me to give to the church.”

Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey on Saturday 18th February 2023 after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

His mortal remains were conveyed to Ghana on Sunday evening via Turkish airline with arrangements being made for interment and the funeral.

Atsu was capped 65 times by Ghana scoring 10 goals.