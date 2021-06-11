2 hours ago

Ghana international and former Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has donates sets of football boots to his childhood club Cheetah FC.

The boots, numbering more than hundred, are to be given to the current crop of players at the kasoa-based club.

Before arriving in Ghana for the summer holidays, winger Christian Atsu collected many football boots, which he has donated them to his former youth club Cheetah FC.

Atsu made the donation to the club through Donate Boots To Ghana, a brand that receives boots and sports kits donation which they further distribute to the needy in society.

It is spearheaded by President of Cheetah FC Abdul Haye Yartey.

The 29-year-old had a brief spell with Cheetah before his foreign adventure, however, the club remains dear to his heart.

Atsu recently announced his departure from Newcastle United and is free to join the club of his choice from July 1.

Meanwhile, he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.