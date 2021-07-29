12 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has rubbished reports that he has quit the Black Stars

Having consistently served Ghana with diligence for more than seven years, Atsu has not played for Ghana in the past two years prompting speculations that he has left the team.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Christian Atsu has sought to set the records straight.

According to him, he has never said anywhere that he has quit the Black Stars. He explains that he has an understanding with Ghana head coach CK Akonnor and that is why he has recently been out of the team.

"Coach came to my place in Newcastle United, I spoke with him, we made a decision and this is it," he told 3Sports.

"So it's not like I told the national team I was not going to play again, there is nothing like that.

"It's the journalist who are trying to bring up stories for Ghanaians to maybe be mad about someone or be crazy, but it doesn't matter, what's most important is family.

The winger, who is expected to light up the Saudi Arabia top-flight league, says the Black Stars players are fully committed to serving the country despite claims to the contrary by the media.

"Now, listen, we the footballers, right, it is a great honour for us to play for the national team. The way the journalist portray the image of the Black Stars in the media is very bad and this is not good for the players and also the country," Atsu said.

"So for me I will be honoured. When I'm fit and I am playing and I deserve to be called into the Black Stars, I will be honoured to come and play."

Atsu's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt ended prematurely after he picked up a hamstring injury during his country's 0-0 stalemate against Cameroon on July 1, 2019.

He was immediately flown to Tyneside for treatment which lasted for over two months.

Atsu has departed Newcastle United after the expiration of his contract and has now signed for Saudi side Al-Raed.