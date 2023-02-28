59 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has paid glowing tribute to late Black Stars forward Christian Atsu.

He says that the former Hatayspor winger served the Black Stars with all his heart while he was alive.

The winger was a victim of the February 6 Turkey earthquake that claimed the lives of over 40,000 people while playing for Turkish side Hatayspor

His body was recovered under the rubble on 18th February 2023, 12 days after the earthquake and his mortal remains were sent home on Sunday 19th February 2023.

The GFA boss led a delegation made up of the late player's family members to meet the President on Monday at the Jubilee House.

“The height of his career was in 2015 when he scored the best goal at the AFCON. He was also selected as the team of the tournament and most importantly, he was voted the best player of the tournament in the year 2015.

“Christian Atsu served the Black Stars with all his heart,” Kurt Okraku said when he joined the family of Christian Atsu to call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Kurt Okraku added, “He served all national teams as and when he was called upon, and until his demise, he was still a member of our team so long as the team selectors picked him.

“Beyond the field of play, he was a philanthropist. His deeds and works are all over the place and I think the world has spoken of all the good deeds the Christian Atsu did for mankind.”

On his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured the family of Christian Atsu that government will assist to ensure Christian Atsu receives a befitting burial.