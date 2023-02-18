2 hours ago

Christian Atsu's lifeless body was recovered in the presence of his twin sister Christiana Atsupi Twasam and his elder brother at the Renaissance residence in Hatay, Turkey.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

The Ghana Embassy in Türkiye is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Türkiye to have the body transported to Ghana for burial.

In a statement Saturday morning, the ministry said it has received the “unfortunate news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble of his apartment,” following the earthquake which struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

“This comes after almost 12 days of tortuous search by a rescue team,” the ministry said.

It said the Ghana Embassy in Türkiye which conveyed the sad news, indicates that the body was recovered early this morning, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

”The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an Officer of the Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.”

“Government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences. The Embassy is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Türkiye to have the body transported to Ghana for burial. The public will be updated on further developments.,” it added.

Atsu's Turkish agent, Murat Uzunmehmet has also confirmed the demise of the Ghanaian footballer who had been missing for days.

His Ghanaian agent by the name Nana Sechere has also confirmed the sad news of the demise of Christian Atsu.

On Friday, news emerged that the player's passport and his wallet containing some amount of money had been recovered while prior to that his agent disclosed that his footwear had been found at his residence.

In the wee hours of Saturday, the dreaded news of Christian Atsu's passing has been announced.

The last few weeks have not been easy for most Ghanaians and anyone related to the slain footballer as initially reports emerged he had been found alive only for his club to deny it later.