1 hour ago

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh was greatly affected by the untimely demise of his compatriot and close pal Christian Atsu.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him on Saturday, February 18.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

"He's had an emotional few weeks," said Tigers boss Liam Rosenior. "The earthquake in Turkey really affected him. One of Benji's best friends was Christian Atsu. He's been down so I'm sure he'll dedicate that goal to him."

Atsu's body was flown into Ghana on the evening of Sunday 19th February and was received by a government delegation which was led by the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Bawumia and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his family members.

Benjamin Tetteh played in Turkey till he left Yeni Malatayspor last summer for Hull City but has struggled at the English side with injuries and poor form his bane.

He scored his first goal for the club in 14 league appearances on Friday night in their 2-0 win over Wes Brom.