The family of the late Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu Twasam will today meet the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to finalize the funeral arrangements of the late player.

The Twasam family on Friday 24th February 2023 paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Yout and Sports to formally inform him about the demise of their relative.

Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey on Saturday 18th February 2023 after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

His mortal remains were conveyed to Ghana on Sunday evening via Turkish airline with arrangements being made for interment and the funeral.

The Honourable Minister assured the family that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic has a keen interest to ensure a befitting burial for the former Black Stars forward.

Hon. Mustapha mentioned that H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic was very much interested and instrumental in getting the body of Christian Atsu flown to Ghana for a befitting burial.

He expressed his condolences to the family and the Ghana Football Association for the tragic loss of the player and noted that it was important for the family to have an opportunity to work with the state to give the player a befitting state funeral.

The former Chelsea, Everton, and Newcastle United player made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars in an International career that spanned seven years.

The one week observation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023.