1 hour ago

The family of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Tswasam on Friday 24th February 2023 called on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif to officially inform him of the death of their son and to deliberate on the burial and funeral of the late Atsu.

The Minister recounted the moments leading to the death of the Turkish-based Ghanaian footballer and the attempt to rescue him alive which proved futile adding that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo was very much interested and instrumental in getting the late footballer flown back to Ghana to be given a befitting burial.

He expressed his condolences to the family and the Ghana Football Association for the tragic loss of the player and noted that it was important for the family to have an opportunity to work with the state to give the player a befitting state funeral.

The Minister stressed that life is not about how long one lives but the quality and impact that one makes in the lives of others especially the vulnerable in the society.

According to the Minister, he takes great consolation in the testimonies given about Atsu in Ghana and around the world especially about his humanitarian initiatives and that gives him the confidence that the late player lived an impactful life.

The head of the player's family, Nene Gabriel Kofi Tswasam expressed his appreciation to the Minister and mentioned that it was a tragic moment for all Ghanaians but believes that God takes his own when he deems it so and he finds consolation from the saying.

After deliberating on the burial of the late Atsu, it was concluded that a meeting will be held with the President of the Republic of Ghana on Monday 27th February 2023 to agree on a suitable date for his burial.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam welcomed the family and added that the demise of Christian was a tragedy to all Ghanaians considering the contribution and role he has played in the development of football.

He expressed his condolences and indicated that the Ministry was ready to work with the family to ensure that the late footballer is given a befitting burial.