An agent of beleaguered Ghana and Hatayspor winger, Christian Atsu has released a statement providing updates about the player.

The winger has been missing since last Monday's devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria claiming several lives.

On Tuesday 7th February 2023, news emanated from Turkey that the Ghanaian has been found alive after barely 26 hours under the earthquake rubble and had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

But on Wednesday, his club Hatayaspor performed a sharp u-turn claiming that Atsu has still not been found and the reports of finding him were a mistaken identity.

Christian Atsu's situation is becoming increasingly concerning at the moment as club officials have released new information regarding his whereabouts.

Nana Sechere has disclosed that Christian Atsu has still not been found and that rescue mission in the building of the player's residence has been slow.

He called for the rescue team to be in a haste to get to recover his client and other persons trapped under the rubble while he also bemoaned the nonchalant attitude of the player's club Hatayspor who have literally vanished from the scene.

Below is the statement from Christian Atsu's agent:

It has been 9 days since the earthquake and we still have not located Christian.

I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected.

During my time here we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes.

Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to 5 lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able locate Christian.

This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors. However, we urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground. Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers.

It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian. Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge would be extremely helpful. We implore the President of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority.