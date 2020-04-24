2 hours ago

The Christian Council of Ghana on Thursday declared a three-day National Fasting and Prayer, beginning Friday, April 24, to Sunday, April 26, to seek God’s intervention in the fight against the COVID-19.

The exercise, on the theme: “Oh God, Heal Our Land - II Chronicles 7:13-14,” would be held by the ecumenical bodies in Ghana, which include the Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, and Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference.

Others are Para-Christian bodies such as Aglow International Ghana, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship, and Trustees of the National Cathedral.

The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church and Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), explained that each day's prayer line would be based on three key sessions.

The first session (early morning) is for thanksgiving and exaltation of God; the second session (afternoon) is for all to ask for forgiveness of individual, group, and corporate iniquities.

The third session (evening) is to seek God’s intervention in delivering and healing the world of the pandemic and its calamities.

Rev. Boafo recounted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s National Prayer and Fasting saying; “The Council believes in the Biblical admonishing for us to pray without ceasing, if we want God to hear our request”.

He entreated Christians not to defy the social distancing protocol and the directive to suspend all social gatherings and appealed to them to join the exercise wherever they might be; home, work place, or market, while the leadership reached them via the various traditional and social media platforms.

“I would plead with you not to be found congregating in your various churches or on football parks just to join the exercise,” Rev. Boafo advised.

The Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, and President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, said the COVID-19 was not a ‘fanaticism’ but a real and dangerous disease that required a collective effort to control.

He called on all believers to join the fasting and prayer exercise and live responsibly by observing the precautionary measures set by the Ghana Health Service.

Rev. Father Lazarus Anondee, the Secretary General of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, reiterated the relevance for Christians to complement the works of all frontline health workers, media, security services and government.

“If the world had a solution to the pandemic, it would not have escalated to the current status, hence, the need for all to consider the exercise as a solemn one to turn to God for His intervention.”

He appealed to all to desist from stigmatising people who contracted the disease and rather offer them support.

Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, the Founder of the Salt and Light Ministries, said the exercise was an opportunity for Christians to draw the attention of God to the pandemic.

“The whole world is watching if the Omnipotent, in whom Christians do believe, can really help to do away with this pandemic. So let us make God the focus of our cry so that He can glorify Himself in these trying times.”