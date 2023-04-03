1 hour ago

Country Director of Awesome Bible College and the head pastor of Souls Pasture Church, Rev. Emmanuel Boachie, has stated that the key to Ghana's peace and stability is Christianity.

He added that Christians are tolerant in private and should therefore not repeat the mistakes of Nigerian Christians, unless we are ready for all the woes of Nigerians, where Bishops demonstrated on streets across the nation lamenting for the protection of Christians in Nigeria.

He stated that Ghanaians should not allow a few delegates in any party to impose their choice on the Christian majority in Ghana.

In addition, he stated that Christians are being killed, churches are being destroyed, and preachers are being shot in public for just exercising their faith.

Source: Gifty Dazy