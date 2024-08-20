3 hours ago

Popular gospel singer, Apostle Lenny Akpadie, has expressed his strong stance against Christians singing secular music.

During an interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime, Apostle Akpadie emphasized that since Jesus is the focal point of Christianity, any music that strays from Him is not truly Christian.

“You have strayed big time if you are a Christian and you sing secular music. The standard is set by God, and He says there’s no union between light and darkness,” he said.

Apostle Akpadie also questioned the practice of gospel musicians allowing secular artists to write songs for them, calling it a serious mistake and a form of defilement.

He argued that, secular musicians lack the spiritual foundation to create songs that are truly spirit-filled, unlike gospel ministers who are guided by the Holy Spirit.

“I would never allow any artist to write my songs because I am guided by the Holy Spirit. Those gospel musicians missed it. You can’t write me a song, where is the Holy Spirit? It’s a defilement. The Holy Ghost is our teacher, and I receive songs from the Holy Ghost,” he stated.

For Apostle Akpadie, the messenger is just as crucial as the message, and he believes that gospel ministers should deliver lyrics that reflect their beliefs, as the words of a song are a direct expression of the singer’s faith.