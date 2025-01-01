1 year ago

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei netted a late consolation goal for Bochum in their 4-1 loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Despite his effort, Bochum's relegation concerns deepened as they now face a crucial playoff to maintain their Bundesliga status.

Introduced in the 77th minute at the Wohninvest Weserstadion, Antwi-Adjei replaced Maximilian Wittek.

His goal came in the 85th minute, a brief respite in an otherwise difficult match for Bochum.

Werder Bremen had already established a commanding lead with goals from captain Marco Friedl in the 6th minute, Anthony Jung in the 78th, Jens Stage in the 80th, and Romano Schmid in the 88th.

Bochum's position worsened as Union Berlin's late victory against SC Freiburg confirmed their 16th place finish, necessitating a relegation playoff against Fortuna Düsseldorf to determine their fate in the Bundesliga.

Antwi-Adjei has been a consistent presence for Bochum this season, making 25 appearances, scoring two goals, and providing two assists.

Despite his contributions, Bochum's struggle to secure points has left them in a precarious position.

In a contrasting highlight, Bayer Leverkusen completed their season without a single defeat, showcasing their dominance in the league.