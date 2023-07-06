2 hours ago

KRC Genk's newbie, Christopher Baah, has decided to start his talking even before a ball is kicked by his choice of jerey number.

The talented midfielder has opted for the attention-grabbing and catchy number "90" as his shirt number at KRC Genk.

Baah's decision has sparked speculation among fans about the significance behind his choice and what it could mean for the upcoming season.

As the Belgian club prepares for the start of their campaign, Baah's selection promises to add an intriguing twist to his highly anticipated debut.

The former Shooting Stars attacking midfielder recently signed a five-year contract with Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk, and his choice of shirt number has only added to the excitement surrounding his arrival.

Baah's impact on the pitch has already been notable during his brief stint in the Norwegian top flight with Sarpsborg 08. Despite his short time there, he made 12 appearances, scoring once and providing an assist.

Impressively, Baah recorded the most successful dribbles (57) and created the most chances (10) in the league, further solidifying his reputation as a promising talent.

With his unconventional shirt number and impressive performances, Christopher Baah is set to make a statement at KRC Genk and leave a lasting impact on the team and its supporters in the upcoming season.