15 minutes ago

Ghanaian rising star Christopher Bonsu Baah has expressed his eagerness to continue his development at KRC Genk after completing his move to the club.

The 18-year-old forward has joined the Belgian club on a five-year deal from Norwegian side Sarpsborg, following an impressive spell.

Baah quickly made a name for himself upon his arrival in Europe in March from Ghanaian club Shooting Stars FC, earning a spot on the prestigious 2023 Golden Boy shortlist.

"I have been aware of the club for quite some time. When I was younger, I used to play as KRC Genk on FIFA because of players like De Bruyne and Courtois," Baah revealed.

"When I learned about KRC Genk's interest, I didn't hesitate for a moment, despite receiving interest from other teams. Joining the club feels like the perfect choice at the right time. I am thrilled to continue my development here," he added.

Baah Bonsu made 12 appearances for Sarpsborg in the current season, scoring one goal and providing an assist, which helped the club secure a 5th-place finish.

His exceptional performances with the Norwegian club earned him a place on the 2023 Golden Boy shortlist, making him one of two Ghanaians to receive this honor.

Ernest Nuamah of Nordsjaelland also made the prestigious list.

With his move to KRC Genk, Baah Bonsu is looking forward to progressing further and contributing to the club's ambitions in Belgian football.