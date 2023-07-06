2 hours ago

Ghanaian young talent Christopher Bonsu Baah has provided insight into his decision to join KRC Genk, explaining why he opted for the Belgian club over other interested teams.

The 18-year-old forward recently signed a five-year deal with Genk after an impressive stint at Norwegian side Sarpsborg.

Baah quickly made an impact upon his arrival in Europe from Ghanaian club Shooting Stars FC, earning a place on the prestigious 2023 Golden Boy shortlist.

Despite receiving interest from several clubs, Baah Bonsu decided that joining Genk was the right choice for him at this stage of his career.

"I have been aware of the club for a while. When I was younger, I used to play as KRC Genk on FIFA because of players like De Bruyne and Courtois," Baah explained.

"When I heard about KRC Genk's interest, I didn't hesitate for a second, despite interest from other teams. Joining the club feels like the perfect decision at the right time. I am excited to continue my development here," he added.

In the current season, Baah Bonsu played 12 games for Sarpsborg, contributing one goal and one assist, helping the club secure a 5th place finish.

His exceptional campaign with the Norwegian club earned him a spot on the 2023 Golden Boy shortlist, making him one of two Ghanaians to receive the honor. Ernest Nuamah of Nordsjaelland also made the prestigious list.

With his move to KRC Genk, Baah Bonsu aims to continue his progression and contribute to the club's ambitions in Belgian football.