1 hour ago

Right Reverend Dr. Senyo S. Agidi, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church has said the resurrection story is not an abstract concept but a true accounts of events some two thousand years ago.

He said it was true "Christ is Risen" from the dead and there were no doubts about the resurrection event, which was a confirmation statement of faith.

Rt. Rev. Agidi said these during Easter Sunday sermon at the Dela Cathedral in Ho under the theme, "Christ is Risen Indeed."

He said the significance of the resurrection was that "We serve a living God, that is alive and beside us in all endeavours including the Coronavirus pandemic."

Rt. Rev. Agidi said the whole world was in fear and uncertainty due to COVID-19 but "Christ reminds us of great hope through resurrection and has given us hope over sin, fear, death and temptation".

He said the resurrection has taken all uncertainties away and given life in fullness.

The Moderator said Jesus Christ did not die for Christians to look good. "He died so that we may have new lives."

"Be honest and obedient to government directive. Show humility and service and be faithful to the Church," Rt. Rev. Agidi added.

He said "anyone in Christ is a new creation and the crucifixion, death and resurrection should set our hearts on things above, righteousness and live forever."

The Moderator said resurrection power was reconciliation with God and neighbour, with anxiety being replaced by hope even in an era of COVID-19.

He said new life should mean building new bridges and not agents of divisiveness, extending helping hand to others and not taking advantage of the downtrodden.

Rt. Rev. Agidi said true Christians would not increase prices of goods and services in the time of COVID-19 but reduce them.

He prayed for all frontline workers and the country.

Source: peacefmonline