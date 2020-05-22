2 hours ago

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Kwame Baffoe will today report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service as it begins probe into alleged comments he made against ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Mahama had written to the Director-General of the CID through his counsel, Tony Lithur of Lithur Brew law firm, on Monday, May 4, drawing the attention of the security agency to an infringement of Section 208 of Act 29 which talks about publication of false news with intent to cause fear.

Known as Abronye DC, Mr Baffoe, had alleged that the former president, who is also leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is hatching a plot to assassinate some key NPP members including Abronye himself.

The allegations were made on Net 2 TV.

“On the programme, Abronye DC announced to the general public that some NPP personalities would be assassinated by NDC hirelings who would be wearing NPP T-shirts, and that these hirelings would be doing the bidding of former President John Mahama,” Mr Lithur’s letter of complaint to the CID read.

“On the same programme, Abronye DC stated that President John Mahama ‘killed President John Evans Atta-Mills’.”

A video of the recording was attached to the letter, a copy of which was sent to the IGP. The CID has responded by inviting Abronye to assist in investigations.

“The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the CID Headquarters has commenced investigation into an alleged case of Publishing of false news reported by His Excellency the Former President John Dramani Mahama against you,” the invitation letter signed by Deputy Director-General of the CID, Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, said.

“You are requested to report to Director/SIU on Thursday 21st May, 2020 at 10:00am to assist investigation, please”, the statement further indicated.

Dailymailgh.com can also report that the CID as part of the investigations has opened a probe into the death of former President Mills, who died on July 24, 2012.

The presidency has received several petitions requesting the Akufo-Addo government to institute an inquest into Mills’ death.

“There have been dozens of claims as to the cause of death, and the conditions of systemic medical negligence, upper-level complicity and solitary confinement that President Mills was subjected to. Some have even accused Mahama directly of having a hand in President Mills’ death.

“This fact is supported by many unanswered questions, and it is a national security matter.

“While I appreciate the fact that Mills’s family may not be enthused about the probative issues being raised in this petition, a further investigative scrutiny and determination will ensure that the country becomes aware of the outcome of the Coroner’s Inquest, and the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The conjecture that these matters are better left to the family to deal with, and that the departed must be allowed to rest peacefully underscores the shield of vagueness and the normative concealment of probative facts which gloss over the depth of rot in such a national security matter.

“I, therefore, request your immediate intervention to ensure a bipartisan inquisitorial process is activated in a prompt and impartial manner just so we can all allow the soul of President Mills to rest peacefully.

“I am also fortified by the knowledge that your good office would not adopt a nonchalant attitude and allow this matter die a natural dead,” one of the petitions to the presidency in possession of Dailymailgh.com said.