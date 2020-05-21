42 minutes ago

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the CID Headquarters has started investigating the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye otherwise known as Abronye DC.

The investigation concerns an alleged case of publications of false news reported against Abronye DC by former President John Mahama.

As a result, the Criminal Investigation Department, in an invitation letter dated May 19, 2020, has asked Abronye to report to the SIU at 10:00 am today, May 21, to assist with investigation.

The CID in the letter signed by Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, Deputy Director-General of CID, urged cooperation from the NPP Regional chairman.

It would be recalled that Mr Mahama had written to the Director-General of the CID through his lawyer, Tony Lithur of Lithur Brew Co. law firm, on Monday, May 4, drawing the attention of the CID to an infringement of Section 208 of Act 29 which talks about publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm.

He notified CID that Abronye DC had alleged that he (Mahama) is hatching a plot to assassinate some key NPP members including Abronye himself.

The allegations were made on Net 2 TV.

“On the programme, Abronye DC announced to the general public that some NPP personalities would be assassinated by NDC hirelings who would be wearing NPP T-shirts and that these hirelings would be doing the bidding of former President John Mahama,” Mr Lithur pointed out in the letter to the CID.

“On the same programme, Abronye DC stated that President John Mahama ‘killed President John Evans Atta-Mills’.”

Abronya DC, however, wrote to the CID, explaining his side of the story, insisting that a politician of his calibre will not publish false news.