1 hour ago

The Chairman of the Circle Traders Association (MPADA), Eric Gyamfi, has issued a strong warning to foreigners engaged in retail trade in Ghana, urging them to cease operations immediately.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Gyamfi called on the government to strictly enforce the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, which reserves retail trade for Ghanaian citizens. He specifically cited the increasing number of foreign mobile phone dealers operating in local markets, which he described as a direct threat to indigenous businesses.

“We cannot continue to watch while foreigners take over our retail space,” Mr. Gyamfi said. “The law is clear. It is time for enforcement.”

In a dramatic show of protest, the Association has shut down all shops at Tip Toe Lane, a major hub for mobile phone sales in Accra, to press home their demands.

The shutdown left many customers stranded and disappointed, as they arrived to find shops closed. Several expressed frustration and called on the government to intervene swiftly to resolve the dispute and protect local traders.

Mr. Gyamfi stressed that the Association is not against foreign investment, but insisted that all traders must operate within the legal framework governing business activities in Ghana.

The protest highlights growing tensions in Ghana’s retail sector, with local traders demanding greater protection from what they describe as unfair competition posed by foreign-owned businesses operating in violation of national laws.