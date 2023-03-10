2 hours ago

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bona has condemned the reprisal attack by the military on residents of Ashaiman over the killing of a military officer in the area.

He mentioned that as a country governed by rule of law, the military should have collaborated with the police to find the culprits in the murder of the soldier in Ashaiman rather than resorting to a reprisal attack on innocent residents.

“It should have been left in the hands of the police and this would have improved the image of the military” he stated.

According to him, after 66 years of independence, such situations should not be occurring.

He told Johnnie Hughes on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show that attacking a whole community because a military officer was attacked is uncalled for.

“This thing should be a thing of the past. I think we should desist from these things and know that democracy has come to stay” he stressed

Dr Bonaa also expressed worry over how the military has been drawn into everyday businesses such as serving as escorts for civilians.

He explained that the familiarity with the military has faded the fear that people had for the military.

According to an eyewitness account, the military ransacked the whole community around 3AM on Tuesday 7, March 2023 beating up everybody in sight and preventing residents from moving freely over the alleged murder of a military officer.