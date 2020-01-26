1 hour ago

Leaders of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority staff union have called for the immediate removal of the Chairman of the governing board for his “unprofessional” conduct.

According to a letter addressed to the Minister of Aviation, dated January 23, 2020, the listed actions retired Air Commodore Rexford G.M Acquah has made, are in breach of his duties as stipulated in the Ghana Civil Aviation Act 678.

The Local Divisional Union, Aviation Safety Inspectors Association of Ghana, Ghana Air Traffic Controllers are among others, in the group of leaders who have requested the removal of the board chairman of the aviation authority.

Read the full letter addressed to the Aviation Minister below.

