3 hours ago

Veteran Ghana coach Bashir Hayford has disclosed that football in Somalia is in a rotten stage as civil unrest has collapsed virtually every facet of life in the war thorn country.

According to the former Kotoko trainer, all the national teams were handed to him as soon as he agreed to become the coach of Somalia.

ISIS backed Islamist group Al-Shabaab has ravaged Somalia with incessant attacks on citizens and government officials making Somalia almost a failed state.

But strange enough Bashir Hayford took over the Somalian national team in 2019 signing a two year contract to replace Somalian native Mohamed Abdulla Farayare.

The Ghanaian trainer left the job in February 2020 as the numerous attacks and security threats from Islamic militants Al Shabaab forced him out for his own safety.

Bashir Hayford has revealed the problems he faced in Somalia recounting players did not care about the national team, all matches are played in one venue among others.

“I met so many challenges because of the Civil War in Somalia, their football collapsed, all their National teams were handed to me. They play their matches in one venue, players refused to join National teams because they don't value it, they don't have any professional players", the veteran gaffer told West FM.

Now unattached, Bashir Hayford is hoping to be handed the technical directorship role of the Ghana Football Association.