3 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has revealed that he resigned from the Ghana Prisons Service in 1990 to allow his wife, Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, to continue her career after officials informed him that he could not marry a junior officer.

The 68-year-old judge made the revelation during his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, November 11, 2025, while sharing insights into his early professional life and personal sacrifices.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie recounted that he joined the Prisons Service in 1988 after five years in private legal practice and underwent six months of training before being posted to Sekondi, where he met his future wife.

“At the time I met my wife, she was a buck private with no rank — actually a sixth former who was just starting her career in the Prisons Service,” he told the committee.

“So I opted out of the Prisons Service so that she could stay,” he explained.

After two years of service, by which time he had risen to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie was told that he could not marry a junior officer, as both would not be allowed to attend the officers’ mess together.His wife, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, would later rise through the ranks to become the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Following his resignation, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie joined the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 1990 as a legal officer responsible for the Eastern and Volta Regions, a position he held for two years before being appointed to the bench in December 1992.