4 hours ago

Ckrowd signs MoU with Zimbabwe’s earGROUND to accelerate intra-African cultural trade and entertainment partnerships

11 November, London, UK: Africa’s most preferred and premium content streaming platform, Ckrowd, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zimbabwean award-winning media platform, earGROUND, to create a cultural partnership and exchange across music, culture, marketing, and media industries between West and Southern Africa.

Ckrowd will support the renowned southern African KOMBI station production cost and use its platform to co-market the KOMBI station podcast across the Continent and the Diaspora and displaying Ckrowd’s logo on all KOMBI station buses.

Zimbabwe has many famed artists, such as Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Tamy Moyo, Nutty O, Andy Muridzo, Janet Manyowa, Freeman HKD, JoyRukanza, Seh Calaz, ProBeatz, Mambo Dhuterere, Ammara Brown, and this partnership will further support a greater African integration also at a cultural and creative level between West and South and this will create a fresh new sound and style that will appeal to African and global consumers of African music across the world.