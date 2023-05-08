4 hours ago

The General Legal Council (GLC) has rubbished claims that lawyers will be required to write examinations before their licenses are renewed.

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is purported to have said lawyers will write exams before their licenses are renewed.

But the General Legal Council in a statement on May 8, clarified that, “The attention of the General Legal Council has been drawn to the erroneous reportage on some media platforms of His Lordship the Chief Justice’s speech given at the enrolment ceremony of 196 Lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, 5th May 2023. There was no mention of lawyers being required to write examinations at all before a renewal of licence and indeed no such amendment to the Law is about to be made”.

According to GLC, the requirement for lawyers to complete “Continuing Professional Development before the renewal of a practising licence, is a standard requirement in some jurisdictions around the world. This practice is aimed at sharpening the skills of lawyers and keeping them abreast with recent developments in the Law for the benefit of the clients they serve”.

GLC further called on lawyers and the general public to disregard the said reports.

“The General Public and Lawyers are hereby informed of the misrepresented reportage and the correction thereof accordingly,” General Legal Council in its statement said.

Click here to read the statement by Ghana Legal Council

Source: citifmonline